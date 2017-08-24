New dare2b leaders' jerseys for 2017 OVO Energy Tour of Britain - Road Cycling UK

New dare2b leaders’ jerseys for 2017 OVO Energy Tour of Britain
All jerseys available to buy from dare2b, including souvenir edition
This year’s Tour of Britain leaders’ jerseys will have a very different look to them, with riders now competing to pull on the green jersey of GC leader, as opposed to yellow.
All produced by dare2b, the four classification jerseys have received makeovers to reflect new sponsors for the 2017 race, with last year’s winner Steve Cummings (Dimension Data) therefore the last man to pull on the yellow jersey.
With OVO Energy now the lead sponsor of the Tour of Britain, the GC leader will wear the green jersey, featuring an eye-catching ‘graphic all-over print’.
Also changing for 2017 is the points jersey, with Wiggle taking over as sponsor and the jersey changing to reflect the brand’s logo and colourway.
A union jack print and large Wiggle logo are the stand-out features of the new jersey, again produced using dare2b’s sweat-wicking BODY fabric, raglan sleeves and half venting zip.
The Skoda King of the Mountains jersey remains the same as last year, with green spots on one half and contour lines on the other to represent the climbs of the race.
Finally Eisberg now sponsor the sprints jersey, which will be red for 2017, as opposed to the Yodel-sponsored green-and-red of previous years.
And if you like the look of the dare2b jerseys, you can get your hands on them for yourself – and for just £50 each (£35 in kids sizes) too.
All four jerseys are crafted from the soft, lightweight BODY fabric, and feature raglan sleeves, a half-venting zip, protective scooped hem and standard three rear pockets.
And if you can’t quite bring yourself to break the Velominati’s Rule #16 about leader’s jerseys, despite the stylish new designs, dare2b have you covered there too with their 2017 Tour of Britain souvenir jersey.
In a classy blue, white and red colourway, the jersey is crafted from the same materials as their leaders’ jerseys, and also costs £50.
