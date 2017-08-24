New dare2b leaders' jerseys for 2017 OVO Energy Tour of Britain - Road Cycling UK

This year’s Tour of Britain leaders’ jerseys will have a very different look to them, with riders now competing to pull on the green jersey of GC leader, as opposed to yellow.

All produced by dare2b, the four classification jerseys have received makeovers to reflect new sponsors for the 2017 race, with last year’s winner Steve Cummings (Dimension Data) therefore the last man to pull on the yellow jersey.

With OVO Energy now the lead sponsor of the Tour of Britain, the GC leader will wear the green jersey, featuring an eye-catching ‘graphic all-over print’.