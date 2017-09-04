Caleb Ewans wins Tour of Britain stage one in photo finish - Road Cycling UK

Caleb Ewan (Orica-Scott) sprinted to victory in Kelso to win stage one of the 2017 OVO Energy Tour of Britain and pull on the leader’s jersey.

Ewan edged out Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) in a photo finish, as the stage came down to the expected bunch sprint, with in-form Elia Viviani (Team Sky) third.

The Australian had lead-out man Luka Mezgec to thank, after his lead-out man led him masterfully around the technical final kilometre before dropping him off with 200m to sprint.