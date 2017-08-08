Team Sky one of ten WorldTour teams set for 2017 Tour of Britain - Road Cycling UK

Team Sky one of ten WorldTour teams set for 2017 Tour of Britain
Geraint Thomas, Mark Cavendish and Alexander Kristoff among star riders expected to race
Team Sky head a list of ten UCI WorldTour teams heading to the 2017 OVO Energy Tour of Britain, with Geraint Thomas and Dimension Data’s Mark Cavendish among the riders expected on the startline in Edinburgh.
Both Thomas and Cavendish have been recovering after crashing out of the Tour de France, and are expected to start the race on Edinburgh’s Royal Mil on Sunday September 3.
RideLondon winner Alexander Kristoff and Katusha-Alpecin team-mate Tony Martin are also on the provisional startlist.
Team Sky, Dimension Data – who have won the last two editions through Edvald Boasson Hagen and Steve Cummings – and Katusha-Alpecin are joined by seven more UCI WorldTour teams.
BMC Racing, Cannndale-Drapac, Lotto-Soudal, Orica-Scott, QuickStep Floors and LottoNL-Jumbo all return having won stages last year, while Movistar – regulars at this race – are again invited.
Three UCI ProContinental teams will take part in this year’s race, with Bardiani-CSF and Wanty-Groupe Gobert returning and CCC Sprandi Polkowice making their Tour of Britain debuts.
Britain’s four top domestic teams, ranked on their performances this season in domestic races, the UK’s four UCI-classified events and the Tour Series, will also take part.
JLT-Condor comfortably topped that list, and will be joined in Edinburgh by ONE Pro Cycling, Madison-Genesis and newcomers BIKE Channel-Canyon.
It means no place, for the second year running, for Raleigh-GAC, while Team Wiggins will also not be taking part.
A Great Britain national team will again be involved, while the final two places are taken by Irish UCI Continental outfit – and Tour of Britain regulars – An Post-Chain Reaction, and newcomers Cylance Pro Cycling.
The latter race at UCI Continental level in America, but their headline sponsors, Cylance, also sponsor the Tour of Britain.
Race director Mick Bennett said of the selections: “The combination of teams from all three levels of the sport, plus the presence of a Great Britain national team and the continuation of six-man teams will continue to make for open and aggressive racing.
“Our four domestic UCI Continental squads have worked hard to qualify for their national Tour and to have the opportunity to race against the world’s best in front of their home support.”
Tour of Britain 2017: teams
UCI WorldTour
BMC Racing (USA)
Cannondale-Drapac (USA)
Dimension Data (RSA)
Lotto-Soudal (BEL)
Movistar (ESP)
Orica-Scott (AUS)
QuickStep Floors (BEL)
Katusha-Alpecin (SUI)
LottoNL-Jumbo (NED)
Team Sky (GBR)
Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.
Share