Team Sky one of ten WorldTour teams set for 2017 Tour of Britain - Road Cycling UK

Britain’s four top domestic teams, ranked on their performances this season in domestic races, the UK’s four UCI-classified events and the Tour Series, will also take part.

JLT-Condor comfortably topped that list, and will be joined in Edinburgh by ONE Pro Cycling, Madison-Genesis and newcomers BIKE Channel-Canyon.

It means no place, for the second year running, for Raleigh-GAC, while Team Wiggins will also not be taking part.

Mark Cavendish is one of the star riders provisionally listed for the race, which starts in Edinburgh on Sunday (pic: Sweetspot)

A Great Britain national team will again be involved, while the final two places are taken by Irish UCI Continental outfit – and Tour of Britain regulars – An Post-Chain Reaction, and newcomers Cylance Pro Cycling.

The latter race at UCI Continental level in America, but their headline sponsors, Cylance, also sponsor the Tour of Britain.

Race director Mick Bennett said of the selections: “The combination of teams from all three levels of the sport, plus the presence of a Great Britain national team and the continuation of six-man teams will continue to make for open and aggressive racing.

“Our four domestic UCI Continental squads have worked hard to qualify for their national Tour and to have the opportunity to race against the world’s best in front of their home support.”