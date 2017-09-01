Tour of Britain 2017 preview: seven riders to watch out for - Road Cycling UK

Mark Cavendish makes his return to racing at the OVO Energy Tour of Britain 2017, which starts on Sunday (September 3) in Edinburgh.

With no summit finish, this year’s race is billed as one for the sprinters and rouleurs while there will also be a ten-mile time trial on Alex Dowsett’s home roads in Essex.

Though it clashes with three WorldTour races, including the Vuelta a Espana, the Tour of Britain can still attract the biggest riders (pic: Sweetspot)

Finishing loops are also a common feature, offering spectators the chance to see the peloton racing through the finale more than once.

– Tour of Britain 2017 route –

And the race then finishes in Cardiff on September 10, offering a homecoming for fit-again Team Sky man Geraint Thomas and his Welsh team-mate Owain Doull.

So who should you be looking out for in this year’s OVO Energy Tour of Britain, as the riders battle to win the new green leader’s jersey?

We’ve picked out the riders to watch.