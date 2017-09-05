Tour of Britain 2017: Caleb Ewan wins stage three to reclaim race lead - Road Cycling UK

Caleb Ewan (Orica-Scott) doubled up at the 2017 Tour of Britain by winning a rain-soaked stage three to reclaim the green jersey.

After Elia Viviani was awarded the win on stage two, and claimed the race lead in the process, following Edvald Boasson Hagen’s relegation, Ewan bounced back to win the uphill sprint in Scunthorpe ahead of the Norwegian.

With Viviani seventh in the bunch sprint, Ewan’s bonus seconds means the Australian is back into the race lead, six seconds clear of the Italian.