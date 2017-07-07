The Tour de France is a test of endurance for both world’s best cyclists and the team of mechanics working tirelessly behind the scenes to meticulously prepare their bikes day-in, day-out.

Team mechanics work countless hours through a Grand Tour, ensuring every bike is in perfect working order – and, of course, spotlessly clean for the television cameras. And that’s not to mention the time spent building bikes ahead of the Tour and the clean-up option once the winner has been crowned in Paris.

The tools of the trade for Tour de France team mechanics

We stopped by the Grand Départ in Dusseldorf to see what’s new and interesting for this year’s race, including Geraint Thomas’ stage-winning Pinarello Bolide TT bike, oversized chainrings and jockey wheels, disc brake goodness, next-level electronic tech and more.

Take a closer look at the photo gallery below to see some of the bike tech on show at the 2017 Tour de France.