Team Sky's Pinarello Dogma F10 gets fresh lick of paint ahead of 2018 WorldTour season - Road Cycling UK

Team Sky’s Pinarello Dogma F10 gets fresh lick of paint ahead of 2018 WorldTour season

White detailing added to match Team Sky's latest Castelli jersey

Pinarello introduced the Dogma F10 last January and Team Sky will continue to use the Italian firm’s all-round race bike through the 2018 season. However, Pinarello’s flagship machine has received a fresh lick of paint to match the team’s new kit.

With Chris Froome and co switching to a white Castelli jersey for 2018, the Dogma F10 now has a healthy splash of white on the downtube, seattube, seatpost and underside of the toptube, though matte black remains the frame’s dominant colour.

Team Sky’s Pinarello Dogma F10 race bike now includes flashes of white (Pic: Pinarello)

A blue bar has also been added to the top of the toptube, while the frame’s data print pattern, which represents the team’s most important victories and is also found on the jersey, has been updated to reflect Team Sky’s 2017 wins, including Froome’s Vuelta-Tour double.

“The results obtained by the Team Sky with our Dogma F10 in this 2017 speak for themselves, and we are very proud of the job done so far,” said Fausto Pinarello.

The Dogma F10 is Team Sky’s go-to bike for all races apart from the toughest Spring Classics. While most WorldTour teams have both a lightweight and aero road bike to choose from, the F10 attempts to combine both in one package. The frame weighs a claimed 820g, while aerodynamic improvements over the previous generation bike, the Dogma F8, include a concave downtube and fork inspired by the Bolide TT machine.

Team Sky's Pinarello Dogma F10 race bike for 2018 (Pic: Pinarello)
Team Sky's Pinarello Dogma F10 race bike for 2018 (Pic: Pinarello)
Team Sky's Pinarello Dogma F10 race bike for 2018 (Pic: Pinarello)

Team Sky will start the 2018 WorldTour season at the Tour Down Under on Tuesday January 16, though a cloud hangs over the squad after Froome returned an ‘adverse analytical finding’ for salbutamol at the 2017 Vuelta a Espana.

Froome remains free to race, and is targeting the Giro-Tour double in 2018, but is under investigation by the UCI after an in-competition test following stage 18 of the Vuelta returned a reading twice the allowed salbutamol limit of 1,000ng/ml.

