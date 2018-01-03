Pinarello introduced the Dogma F10 last January and Team Sky will continue to use the Italian firm’s all-round race bike through the 2018 season. However, Pinarello’s flagship machine has received a fresh lick of paint to match the team’s new kit.

With Chris Froome and co switching to a white Castelli jersey for 2018, the Dogma F10 now has a healthy splash of white on the downtube, seattube, seatpost and underside of the toptube, though matte black remains the frame’s dominant colour.

Team Sky’s Pinarello Dogma F10 race bike now includes flashes of white (Pic: Pinarello)

A blue bar has also been added to the top of the toptube, while the frame’s data print pattern, which represents the team’s most important victories and is also found on the jersey, has been updated to reflect Team Sky’s 2017 wins, including Froome’s Vuelta-Tour double.

“The results obtained by the Team Sky with our Dogma F10 in this 2017 speak for themselves, and we are very proud of the job done so far,” said Fausto Pinarello.

The Dogma F10 is Team Sky’s go-to bike for all races apart from the toughest Spring Classics. While most WorldTour teams have both a lightweight and aero road bike to choose from, the F10 attempts to combine both in one package. The frame weighs a claimed 820g, while aerodynamic improvements over the previous generation bike, the Dogma F8, include a concave downtube and fork inspired by the Bolide TT machine.