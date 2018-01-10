Team Sky will have the joint-largest squad in the WorldTour peloton for the 2018 season (along with Astana), having named 30 riders – complete with plenty of new faces – for the forthcoming campaign.
Rising British star Chris Lawless is among the eight new faces who will roll out in Sky’s refreshed white Castelli jersey in 2018, with a youthful look to Britain’s only WorldTour team.
While established stars such as Chris Froome remain – targeting the Giro-Tour double, despite the salbutamol cloud currently hanging over him – there will also be a number of neo-pros in action and looking to prove their worth at the highest level.
Lawless, Tour de l’Avenir winner Egan Arley Bernal, former under-23 world champion Kristoffer Halvorsen and Baby Giro winner Pavel Sivakov are all aged 22 or under. And though fellow newcomers Jonathan Castroviejo and David de la Cruz add WorldTour experience to the squad, it is definitely a new look for 2018.
So who’s new at Team Sky for the year, where have they come from, and what should we be expecting from them? Let’s take a closer look.
