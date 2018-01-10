Chris Lawless (age 22) – Great Britain

We featured Chris Lawless in our ‘next big thing’ series last year, and the Wigan-born rider promptly signed pro terms with Team Sky just months later.

The 22-year-old will be one of eight Brits in the Team Sky line-up for next season, having previously impressed with Team Wiggins, JLT-Condor and, last year, Axel Merckx’s talent factory at Axeon-Hagens Berman.

Lawless is the third Brit to join Team Sky on the back of riding in America with Merckx’s team, following in the wheels of current recruit Tao Geoghegan Hart and former Sky man Alex Dowsett, who rides for Katusha in 2018.

Wigan-born Chris Lawless steps up to the WorldTour for the first time in 2018 (Pic: Team Sky)

The former British criterium champion will start his season at the Tour Down Under and said: “I think the thing I’m most excited about for 2018 is pulling that kit on for the first time and racing in it.

“It’s my first ever pro team so it will be something special to do. I’m really excited for it and can’t wait to get to the first race of the year.

“I think as a British rider it does make it a bit more special to turn pro with a British team, and I think it makes it a bit easier as well.

“There have been times in the past for young British riders where they’ve had to go to an Italian speaking team and, as well as trying to learn all the stuff around moving up to the WorldTour, they’ve had to learn a new language as well.

“So hopefully it will be a bit easier for me to get a lot of experience from the first year because I’m not concentrating on learning another language as well, and trying to decipher what’s being said in team meetings.”

On his ambitions for the future, the Tour de l’Avenir 2017 stage winner and current British under-23 road race champion added: “I want to improve in every area. I’m hoping to become a more all-round bike rider and Team Sky is going to be the best place for me to do that.”