Specialized launches S-Works 7 shoe and S-Works Evade II helmet

The result is increased stiffness for the same weight, with the sole jumping from 13 to 15 on Specialized’s own ‘Stiffness Index’. Now, that’s a pretty arbitrary number given each brand has its own way of measuring stiffness, but it does provide some context within Specialized’s range. In truth, any improvement in stiffness will likely to be difficult to feel but, more significantly, Specialized says the new design relieves hot spots by better managing pressure through the sole. Claimed weight, by the way, is 224g per size 42 shoe – exactly the same as the S-Works 6. While we’re talking about the sole, the cleat drillings are roughly 5mm further back than on the S-Works 6.

The S-Works 7’s sculpted carbon sole offers increased stiffness for the same weight. The dark gloss area shows where Specialized has removed carbon to offer reinforcement elsewhere (Pic: George Scott/Factory Media)

As for comfort, the S-Works 7 is designed to have a more forgiving fit than the outgoing 6, with a roomier toe box. The injection-moulded heel cup remains but the cuff is a little more relaxed than before, in response to feedback from some riders that the previous design put too much pressure on the Achilles. The material inside the cuff has also been changed to the same synthetic leather as the S-Works mountain bike shoe, said to be less grippy than previously.

Specialized has also tweaked the Dyneema fabric used on the upper. Previously, there was very little – if any – stretch to the upper, whereas the Dyneema has now been combined with TPU to create what Specialized calls a ‘flexible, sock-like and durable’ design. These updates – the relaxed cuff and updated fabrics – intend to provide a more comfortable experience, while still offering the ‘locked in’ feel of the S-Works 6.