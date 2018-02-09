Specialized launches S-Works 7 shoe and S-Works Evade II helmet

Specialized has launched the latest iteration of its flagship shoe, the S-Works 7, and a new aero road helmet, the S-Works Evade II. The S-Works 7 is said to be Specialized’s stiffest race shoe to date and has new Boa S3 dials, while the Evade II is claimed to be lighter, better ventilated and more aerodynamic than its predecessor.
The eagle-eyed among you may have noticed both the shoes and helmet being worn by riders of the Specialized-sponsored QuickStep Floors and Bora-hansgrohe teams at the start of the season, including world champion Peter Sagan. Now we’re able to fill you in with the details.
Before we get stuck into the small print, the S-Works 7 shoes will cost £330 and the S-Works Evade II helmet will cost £200. Both will be available in five matching colours. Right then, let’s take a closer look at the S-Works 7 shoes.
