Specialized reveal mid-range Torch shoes, available from £80 to £200 - Road Cycling UK

We’ve been impressed with Specialized’s road shoes in recent years, not least the flagship S-Works 6 featured in the 2016 RCUK 100, and now the American firm has announced a new mid-range line-up of footwear.

The S-Works 6 (£310) and Sub 6 (£275) shoes remain at the top of the Specialized range, but the new Torch 1, 2 and 3 models replace come in below, priced at £200, £150 and £80 respectively.

All three will be available from August 14 but Specialized has sent us some initial information on the range, so let’s take a closer look.