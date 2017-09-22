We’ve been chomping at the bit to be reunited with the new Lapierre Aircode since we first got a taste of the updated design down on the Cote d’Azur in June. Happily, the new bike has arrived in the RCUK stables and is ready for a full review, so we thought it the perfect moment to regale you with some of the details to whet your appetite, too.

First off, there’s a change in specification since our first ride review. Whereas we were aboard a Dura-Ace R910-specced Ultimate in France, this, frankly, is the ‘Full Monty’. Shimano Dura-Ace R9120 Di2, s’il vous plaît, with the same flagship frameset. Additionally, it also sports a full carbon finishing kit too, incorporating a Zipp SL70 aero bar and beefy SL Speed stem combination for just about the stiffest front end money can buy. Moreover, the Fizik Arione R1 saddle is now the carbon braided version, too.