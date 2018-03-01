Trek launches Checkpoint gravel bike with adjustable geometry, IsoSpeed and 45mm tyre clearance

Trek has launched a dedicated adventure bike, the Checkpoint, which the American brand says is designed to excel in conditions ranging from gravel riding and bike packing to daily commutes and “finding some trouble”, thanks in part to the adjustable geometry.

Instead of designing a road bike tweaked for gravel riding – in the guise of the Domane Gravel – Trek has followed the example of Specialized with its excellent Diverge all-road machine and developed a bespoke bike for the emerging and fast-developing gravel scene.

The Checkpoint is the result, and at its heart features a new ‘performance’ geometry that mirrors the Boone cyclo-cross bike in its wheelbase and chainstay length, with claims of aggressive and responsive riding as a result, but with key modifications in a taller stack height and lower-slung bottom bracket.