Having launched the aero-optimised ELEMNT Bolt earlier this year, Wahoo have introduced the ELEMNT Mini – the tech firm’s most affordable and smallest smart computer to date.

Wahoo say the ELEMNT Mini is designed to offer the same user-friendly, smartphone-controlled interface as the company’s more expensive computers, while providing a range of ride data, call/text alerts and live tracking.

On paper, the ELEMNT Mini looks to take aim at Garmin’s Edge 20 and Edge 25 computers, though with an RRP of £79.99, it undercuts both. Where the Mini differs, is that the computer itself doesn’t specifically utilise GPS but instead relies on your smartphone’s satellite signal. That means the Mini offers an impressive claimed battery life of around 12 months, though it’s powered by a replaceable coin cell battery so can’t be charged by USB.