Rapha Core Rain Jacket - review - Road Cycling UK

Its role would mainly be a back-up jacket, in my opinion, but one which will happily perform all day long.

Back to the fit, meanwhile, I tested a small and usually wear a medium – but though it was a little tight in the shoulders off-the-bike, this thankfully was not a problem on the bike, where the fit was excellent.

The drop hem adds to the great way it stayed seated and pulled down on my back, and the drawcords eliminated 99% of any draughts.

Finally, I think the cuff design is brilliant – it works so well in keeping the gloves to jacket gap closed, and also allows a gradual ventilation as opposed to an open gap.

Small vents under the arms help keep things relatively cool

If I had to pick one gripe, the lack of storage is one negative – there’s not even a little pocket for essentials.

There are no zip pockets to allow access to pockets underneath, and while the positive of that is no water getting in, it does mean the need to unzip the jacket if you need a gel or to make some running repairs from your jersey pocket.

Conclusion

Rapha’s Core Rain Jacket is designed to be simple but functional, and it is exactly that. The fit is excellent on the bike, and the jacket does an effective job of keeping the wind and rain out.

Pros

Excellent on-the-bike fit

Light weight

Waterproof and windproof, with minimal moisture build-up

Cons