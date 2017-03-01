Rapha Core Rain Jacket - review - Road Cycling UK

Rapha have packed all of the essentials into their lightweight and packable Core Rain Jacket, making it perfect for stowing away on days when the weather can’t decide what it wants to do.
Appearance-wise, the Core Rain Jacket may appear basic; that is, after all, the primary function of Rapha’s Core range – simplistic functionality, at a more affordable price than some of their premium apparel.
The essentials, however, are all there: a good fit; close but with enough flex and movement to allow full range; a waterproof zip; a pronounced fit on the bike; long arms with effective cuffs; and a good collar height. It’s everything you need to make a jacket perform, and the Rapha Core Rain Jacket does this admirably.
