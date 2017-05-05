Rapha launch Coppi Collection to celebrate 100th Giro d'Italia - Road Cycling UK

Gear News

Rapha launch Coppi Collection to celebrate 100th Giro d’Italia

New top-end apparel range celebrates career of one of Italy's greatest ever cyclists

Rapha has launched a new Coppi Collection to celebrate one of Italy’s finest riders as the 100th Giro d’Italia gets underway in Sardinia.

As well as Giro-based activities, rides and simply the chance to watch the racing unfold at Rapha’s worldwide clubhouses, the brand have created a range of high-end apparel for both on and off the bike.

They pay homage to Coppi and the heroes of the 1950s by using similar manufacturing and stitching techniques to those used at the time, with designs to reflect Coppi’s style and many successes.

Rapha’s new Coppi Collection celebrates the career of Fausto Coppi (pic: Rapha)

The Coppi Rosa Merino Jersey (£170) features a thick double-knit merino wool and graphic prints woven into the front, all in the iconic colour of the maglia rosa.

The Coppi Celeste Merino Jersey (£150), meanwhile, celebrates the Italian legend’s long association with the Bianchi team, and their iconic colourway – this time featuring a finer blend of merino wool to the Rosa jersey.

The Celeste Merino Jersey celebrates Coppi’s long association with the Bianchi team (pic: Rapha)

Rapha have also launched the Coppi Nera Merino Jersey (£150), celebrating the maglia nera – traditionally awarded to the last man to finish the Giro – and again featuring fine merino wool.

The Coppi Flyweight Jersey (£100), meanwhile, celebrates Coppi’s first win, at Abetone in 1940, with the stage profile printed on the reverse.

Made from high-wicking, technical, perforated fabrics, the jersey is ideal for hot and humid days packed with climbing and hard efforts.

The Coppi Tracksuit is designed to bring Italian flair to off-bike ensemble (pic: Rapha)

They can all be paired with the Coppi Classic Bib Shorts (£180), which are based on Rapha’s Classic Bibs but with a generous splash of pink for the bib straps.

The range also boasts the eye-catching Coppi Tracksuit – a tribute to the stylish wool kit designed to be worn off the bike in Coppi’s era.

Rapha’s City Pack Jacket has also had a retro re-imagining (pic: Rapha)

Made at a specialist Italian knit-wear factory, the limited edition merino garments consist of the Coppi Merino Warm Up Jacket (£200) and Coppim Merino Warm Up Trouser (£180).

A Coppi Pack Jacket (£150) – a new take on Rapha’s City Pack Jacket with a rose-gold zip and updated, glossy materials – is also included in the new range.

Accessories include a silk scarf featuring Coppi’s palmares

And for those who like to accessorise, the Coppi range is completed by a silk scarf (£50), featuring Coppi’s palmares, Merino socks (£15), a pink, four-panel Coppi Cap (£35) and Special Edition Coppi Glasses (£200).

Topics:

Giro d'Italia 2017

