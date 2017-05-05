Rapha launch Coppi Collection to celebrate 100th Giro d'Italia - Road Cycling UK

Rapha has launched a new Coppi Collection to celebrate one of Italy’s finest riders as the 100th Giro d’Italia gets underway in Sardinia.

As well as Giro-based activities, rides and simply the chance to watch the racing unfold at Rapha’s worldwide clubhouses, the brand have created a range of high-end apparel for both on and off the bike.

They pay homage to Coppi and the heroes of the 1950s by using similar manufacturing and stitching techniques to those used at the time, with designs to reflect Coppi’s style and many successes.