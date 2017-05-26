Giro d'Italia 2017: Team Sky's Mikel Landa wins stage 19 as Nairo Quintana takes pink jersey - Road Cycling UK

Team Sky’s Mikel Landa made it third time lucky at the Giro d’Italia as he soloed to victory on stage 19, on a day which saw Nairo Quintana replace Tom Dumoulin in the pink jersey.

Having been beaten in two-up sprints on both stage 16 and stage 18, Landa – in the King of the Mountains jersey – was this time the last surviving member of the breakaway, distancing Pierre Rolland (Cannondale-Drapac) and Rui Costa (UAE Team Emirates) on the Piancavallo climb.

Dumoulin, meanwhile, was dropped on the lower slopes of the final climb as Movistar put the hurt on, and the Dutchman eventually lost more than a minute to Quintana – who now leads by 38 seconds overall.

Dumoulin remains in a strong position with the final day time trial on the cards, but Quintana has one more mountain stage – including the Monte Grappa – to try and open up the biggest possible lead.