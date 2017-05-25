Santini pay tribute to Fausto Coppi and Giro d'Italia queen stage with new collection - Road Cycling UK

Santini pay tribute to Fausto Coppi and Giro d’Italia queen stage with new collection

Cima Coppi capsule collection celebrates Stelvio and Italy's greatest champion

Santini have paid homage to Fausto Coppi and the Giro d’Italia with a special capsule collection consisting of a jersey, bib shorts, cap, gloves and socks.

This year’s 100th Giro d’Italia saw Mikel Landa claim the Cima Coppi – the prize awarded to the first rider to cross the highest point in the race, which in this instance was the Stelvio on an epic stage 16.

And inspired by that stage, and the achievements of Coppi, Santini – who supply the Giro’s iconic maglia rosa have celebrated Coppi and the Stelvio with their new collection.

Santini are celebrating the Stelvio and Fausto Coppi with their new collection (pic – Santini)

The subtle, understated design includes the words “W COPPI” as fans painted on the roads during the post-war Giros, while his nickname – “Il Grande Airone” [The Heron] – is printed on the inside collar.

It also features the words “Passo Dello Stelvio” under Coppi’s name, and the 100th Giro d’Italia’s “Amore Infinito” logo.

The sleeves feature the names of the start and end town of the queen stage – ultimately won by Vincenzo Nibali on Tuesday – Bormio and Rovetta.

And it’s not just about looks either as the jersey features a racy, slim-flit cut, and boasts Think Opaco fabric – Santini’s light, breathable fabric – on the front and super-stretchy Cyber Rider fabric tech on the back.

Raw-cut sleeves and a silicon gripper on the bottom of the jersey keeps everything secure.

The stylish jerseys boast technical fabrics and graphics celebrating Coppi and the queen stage of the 2017 Giro d’Italia (pic: Santini)

The Cima Coppi bib shorts, meanwhile, feature mesh braces ‘for maximum stretch and breathability’ and are built around the GITevo chamois. That chamois features anti-bacterial fibre and a Twist Gel core for consistent, reliable comfort.

As mentioned, a cap, socks and gloves complete the look.

Available now, the jersey costs £79.99 and the bib shorts are priced at £99.99. The gloves are yours for £24.99, the socks £12.99 and the cap £11.99.

