Santini pay tribute to Fausto Coppi and Giro d'Italia queen stage with new collection - Road Cycling UK

Santini have paid homage to Fausto Coppi and the Giro d’Italia with a special capsule collection consisting of a jersey, bib shorts, cap, gloves and socks.

This year’s 100th Giro d’Italia saw Mikel Landa claim the Cima Coppi – the prize awarded to the first rider to cross the highest point in the race, which in this instance was the Stelvio on an epic stage 16.

And inspired by that stage, and the achievements of Coppi, Santini – who supply the Giro’s iconic maglia rosa have celebrated Coppi and the Stelvio with their new collection.