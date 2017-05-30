Tom Dumoulin - the humble, sporting, deserving Giro d'Italia 2017 champion - Road Cycling UK

Tom Dumoulin marked himself as a future Grand Tour contender back at the Vuelta a Espana in 2015, and his 2017 Giro d’Italia victory proved his class – there will not be too many more popular Grand Tour winners.

On the road, Dumoulin played to his strengths perfectly – his ability against the clock was always going to allow him to put some serious time into his rivals in the two time trials.

– Tom Dumoulin wins the 2017 Giro d’Italia –

It was in the mountains where he impressed most though. Having won the queen stage of last year’s Tour de France in Andorra, we knew what he would be capable of, but he resisted the attacks of Nairo Quintana (Movistar), Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) et al at almost every turn, and won a stage for himself on Oropa.

And off the bike, Dumoulin has also proved himself a worthy champion – his humbleness, having won the 100th Giro d’Italia reflected the public persona he has always given off since his Vuelta near-miss in 2015.