Rapha team up with Wahoo to offer Kickr turbo trainers and Elemnt computers at club houses - Road Cycling UK

Rapha team up with Wahoo to offer Kickr turbo trainers and Elemnt computers at club houses

Rapha also joins Cyclescheme, offering discounts of up to 40%

Rapha has partnered with Wahoo to equip its club houses with the tech firm’s smart turbo trainers, while Rapha’s fleet of rental bikes will be equipped with Wahoo Elemnt GPS computers.

Rapha has 14 member-only club houses worldwide, with locations including London, New York, Tokyo and Sydney, and each will have a number of Kickr and Kickr Smart turbos for members to test and train on.

Riders who prefer the open road can use one of Rapha’s fleet of Canyon rental bikes, which now come with a Wahoo computer pre-loaded with a curated list of local Rapha Cycling Club rides.

Rapha’s fleet of Canyon hire bikes will now be equipped with Wahoo computers, while there will be Kickr and Kickr Smart turbo trainers to use at Rapha Cycle Clubs

Rapha joins Cyclescheme

Meanwhile, Rapha has now joined the Cyclescheme, which allows customers to enjoy a discount of between 25 and 40 per cent.

Cyclescheme is open to anyone whose employer is enrolled with the Cycle to Work initiative – and if your employer isn’t enrolled, you can invite them to do so.

You can then choose a ‘certificate’ to get a discount on bikes, accessories, or both, with a £1,000 limit each year.

Visit the Rapha website for more information.

