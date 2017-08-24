Rapha Pro Team Flyweight jersey - review - Road Cycling UK

We’ve come to expect good things from Rapha over the years, especially in the Pro Team range of clothing it produces. And as that range has grown, the Pro Team Flyweight jersey has emerged as the lightest and coolest in Rapha’s armoury.

Weighing just 112g for a medium, you would expect the jersey to really excel in the hot conditions that might best some of us… and it really does.

Having tested this jersey on the slopes of Alpe d’Huez this summer, as well as in the hotter days the UK has experienced this summer, it has proved to be an incredibly capable warm-weather jersey.