The nights have drawn in, the mornings are shrouded in darkness – winter is upon us, which means if you plan to carry on riding, whether that’s socially, training or commuting, you’re going to need some bike lights.

It’s a legal requirement to use a white front light and red rear light on public roads between sunset and sunrise, which is likely to include at least some or all of your commute, if you ride to work by bike.

If you need a new front light this winter, then you’re in the right place (pic: Joolze Dymond)

But luckily the bike light market is flush with options for road cyclists, with options to suit all needs and all budgets. In fact, the quality of lights has improved significantly in recent years, with USB charging common, and more lumens for your money than ever.

On that point, we’d recommend about 500-600 lumens as the starting point for night riding away from well-lit urban areas, and with that in mind we’ve picked out ten of the best front bike lights which cost less than £100, and are, on the whole, versatile enough for commuting and occasional use on unlit roads. All lights will have a range of modes which means you can up the output when plunged into darkness, or use a lower-powered (and more battery-friendly) mode when in well-lit areas.

If you’re commute plunges you into darkness or you enjoy the occasional moonlit training ride, and you want to keep the budget in check, these are the lights for you.