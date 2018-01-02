Can this infrared base layer help make you faster?

Kymira claims to be the ‘world’s leading producer of infrared performance sportswear’ and the Men’s 2.0 Core Top is one of three base layers in the British clothing firm’s range. Infrared sportswear sounds a little Star Trek, but the company claims there are tangible, real-world benefits to using it.
Base layers these days usually work pretty well and don’t offer anything wildly different from one to another beyond temperature control and moisture wicking, so this Kymira base layer stands out from the crowd by adding something new to the mix. Can an infrared base layer really help you push harder on the bike and recover quicker?
Let’s deal with Kymira’s scientific claims first, because they are key to the brand. The main element is something called Celliant, which incorporates micro-sized particles, made up of 13 minerals, into 50 per cent of the base layer’s fabric (the other 50 per cent is made up of regular polyester and elastane).
