Craft Cool Mesh Superlight SL M base layer - review - Road Cycling UK

Craft’s Cool Mesh Superlight SL M (yep, that’s the full name) is one of those barely-there base layers. It’s so light that, when you pull it on for the first time, it leaves you wondering whether it will actually do anything at all. Thankfully it does a great job in warm weather or whenever you want a super-light base layer next to the skin, wicking sweat away quickly and helping to keep your core at a consistent temperature.
While this is undoubtedly a sleeveless base layer aimed at warm weather riding – that much is obvious from the near see-through mesh fabric – it also has its uses under a long sleeve layer in cooler temperatures, trapping air next to the skin and adding a very light layer.
Most of my riding came over the summer months and I found the base layer to work well across a variety of conditions. Despite its light weight, a couple of summer downpours made me thankful of the extra protection it provided. That’s the trick with a lightweight base layer this. It’s primary job is to move moisture away from the skin and help with cooling, but it still serves a purpose in less favourable conditions.
