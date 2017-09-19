Craft Cool Mesh Superlight SL M base layer - review - Road Cycling UK

The base layer has a mesh construction and while I wouldn’t say its wildly better than other top-performing base layers – it’s a fairly simple piece, after all – it certainly does a good job at wicking sweat and helping you to stay comfortable on the bike.

Price: £28.00

£28.00 Sizes: XS-L

XS-L Size tested: M

M Colours: white; black

white; black Website: Craft

It’s also well constructed, with a smooth, folded hem that sits comfortably, while all seams are double-stitched. As a result, the base layer is plenty robust when peeling it off after a long summer’s ride – there’s no sound of stitches popping.

The fit is also good. It’s a close cut and hugs the body well, near eliminating the potential for the fabric bunching up or rubbing. The length is also good, ensuring the base layer tucks securely inside bib shorts, without riding up as some less fitted or shorter base layers have a habit of doing – worth looking out for if you are long in the torso.

The neckline and arms are well shaped and scoop away, again stopping potential chafe points but also allowing for ventilation. The shoulders are wide and hold their shape well with bib straps over the top. The key with the fit is that when riding I barely noticed I was wearing a base layer, except for it keeping a me degree or so cooler and more comfortable.

One minor downside of the test piece pictured is that it’s white, so it will discolour over time. However, being white it does help to reflect bright sunlight, rather than absorb it. Craft do offer the base layer in black, too, although that may cause an aesthetic issue under some particularly thin jerseys.

If you’re after a mesh base layer for warm weather rides, or to use as a lightweight piece as part of a layering system in colder conditions, this is a really effective option. The mesh construction does a good job at wicking moisture and the fit is excellent, too.

Lightweight mesh construction

Effective at wicking moisture

Excellent fit

