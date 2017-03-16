Altura ThermoCool Long Sleeve base layer - review - Road Cycling UK

With the typically unpredictable British weather allowing a wide range of temperatures in which to test the base layer, it worked well in anything from freezing to around ten degrees.

On shorter, more intensive rides or in temperatures above that you could probably get away with just a jacket or shell over the top, while on longer mileage rides a medium to lower weight jersey and gilet were necessary for windproofing.

Specification

Price: £49.99

Price: £49.99

Sizes: S/M-L/XL

S/M Website: Altura

This is because the ThermoCool tech does not boast thermal properties – instead it works by rapidly wick excess moisture away from the skin, thanks to added surface and enhanced air circulation.

The Altura ThermoCool Long Sleeve base layer also has ‘thermo-buffering’ properties, claimed to reduce post-exertion chill, which did a good job in our experience.

On the bike, meanwhile, it hardly ever felt too warm, unless under very hard effort with too many layers – and we can’t blame the base layer for that!