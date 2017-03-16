Altura ThermoCool Long Sleeve base layer - review - Road Cycling UK

Altura’s ThermoCool Long Sleeve base layer is the brand’s most technical base layer, boasting contoured and shaped ThermoCool yarn which does an effective job of keeping you dry and comfortable.
Boasting a close fit, the ThermoCool Long Sleeve base layer carries an RRP of £49.99 – a competitive price for a base layer which promises to be an adaptable layer for cool and warm weather riding.
Personally speaking, the base layer worked effectively – thanks in no small part to the skin-tight fit, and body-mapping technology – but was more adept in cooler conditions than on milder days.
