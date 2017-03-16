Altura ThermoCool Long Sleeve base layer - review - Road Cycling UK

Share

Reviews

Altura ThermoCool Long Sleeve base layer – review

Comfortable base layer which transfers moisture away from the body effectively

Altura’s ThermoCool Long Sleeve base layer is the brand’s most technical base layer, boasting contoured and shaped ThermoCool yarn which does an effective job of keeping you dry and comfortable.

Boasting a close fit, the ThermoCool Long Sleeve base layer carries an RRP of £49.99 – a competitive price for a base layer which promises to be an adaptable layer for cool and warm weather riding.

Personally speaking, the base layer worked effectively – thanks in no small part to the skin-tight fit, and body-mapping technology – but was more adept in cooler conditions than on milder days.

Altura’s ThermoCool Long Sleeve Base Layer does an effective job of wicking away moisture

With the typically unpredictable British weather allowing a wide range of temperatures in which to test the base layer, it worked well in anything from freezing to around ten degrees.

On shorter, more intensive rides or in temperatures above that you could probably get away with just a jacket or shell over the top, while on longer mileage rides a medium to lower weight jersey and gilet were necessary for windproofing.

  • Specification

  • Price: £49.99
  • Sizes: S/M-L/XL
  • Size tested: S/M
  • Website: Altura

This is because the ThermoCool tech does not boast thermal properties – instead it works by rapidly wick excess moisture away from the skin, thanks to added surface and enhanced air circulation.

The Altura ThermoCool Long Sleeve base layer also has ‘thermo-buffering’ properties, claimed to reduce post-exertion chill, which did a good job in our experience.

On the bike, meanwhile, it hardly ever felt too warm, unless under very hard effort with too many layers – and we can’t blame the base layer for that!

tight while riding.

It’s also long enough on the torso to allow overlap into bib tights, which keeps it flat and in place – minimising any bunching of fabric that can happen if it’s too short.

As we have mentioned, there isn’t the weight or fleece-like material to hold warmth – it’s not built to be a thermal base layer – but the effective moisture transfer meant cooled perspiration (and therefore cold spots) were very rare.

The aforementioned ‘thermo-buffering’ properties aren’t a particular advancement – as most good base layers don’t leave you too clammy – but all this meant was I kept warm, and a lot drier.

I did notice jackets over the top of the base layer had more moisture at times on the arms, and I’d take that to be testament to the effective wicking of the base layer.

The fit is tight but comfortable, with a long enough torso to tuck under bib tights and avoid bunching

Cost wise, its reasonable, and adds performance and versatility to other garments, by being lightweight and effective, minimising extra bulk but offering a degree of warmth, and solid moisture evaporation.

Conclusion

The Altura ThermoCool Long Sleeve base layer is a capable one, effectively wicking away moisture to keep you dry and comfortable on the bike, but it’s more of an all rounder than a niche ‘cooling’ or ‘thermal’ layer. That means, however, it will do an effective job through much of the shoulder seasons of spring and autumn.

Pros

  • great fit and function
  • all-round performance makes it a versatile layer for the shoulder seasons

Cons

  • not much to complain about here
Altura ThermoCool Long Sleeve Base Layer review, pic - Jim Clarkson/Factory Media
Altura ThermoCool Long Sleeve Base Layer review, pic - Jim Clarkson/Factory Media
Altura ThermoCool Long Sleeve Base Layer review, pic - Jim Clarkson/Factory Media
Altura ThermoCool Long Sleeve Base Layer review, pic - Jim Clarkson/Factory Media
Altura ThermoCool Long Sleeve Base Layer review, pic - Jim Clarkson/Factory Media
Altura ThermoCool Long Sleeve Base Layer review, pic - Jim Clarkson/Factory Media

Share

Related Articles

Reviews

Wahoo ELEMNT BOLT GPS Bike Computer – first ride review

Feature-rich, simple-to-use, aerodynamically-designed follow-up to the ELEMNT ticks the right boxes among Mallorca's orange groves

Wahoo ELEMNT BOLT GPS Bike Computer – first ride review
Trade Shows

BikeExpo returns to Manchester this weekend: buy your tickets now

Bianchi, Trek, Rose Bikes and Schwalbe among brands being represented in EventCity from March 18 to March 19

BikeExpo returns to Manchester this weekend: buy your tickets now
Gear News

Wahoo launch ELEMNT BOLT: a CFD-tested, aerodynamic GPS bike computer

New premium bike computer and companion app promises 50 per cent less drag over competitors

Wahoo launch ELEMNT BOLT: a CFD-tested, aerodynamic GPS bike computer
Gear News

Rapha's Monuments competition returns

Guess the winning times of the Monument Classics to win awesome cycling prizes

Rapha's Monuments competition returns
Reviews

Riding with Cancellara and co on Tuscany's white roads

Joining Fabian Cancellara at Strade Bianche in Sportful's new go-anywhere apparel

Sportful Giara clothing - first ride review
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production