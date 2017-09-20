Rapha Pro Team Aero jersey - review - Road Cycling UK

Jerseys

Rapha Pro Team Aero jersey – review

Another variation on Rapha's Pro Team theme, the Aero jersey is as racy as they come

With the Pro Team garments in Rapha’s range hitting just about every need for the racing cyclist, it’s hardly surprising that an aero jersey exists. This iteration of the Pro Team Aero jersey has received an update, including a new fabric on the arm and claims of increased comfort as a result.

It’s the area that, from the outside at least, sets the jersey apart from others in the Pro Team stable thanks to the textured surface (think along the lines of Zipp’s Firecrest wheels). It’s a woven material that’s intended to be more supple than the previous generation, while remaining lightweight on the skin and, apparently, improving airflow.

What we can say is this: it is comfortable, if a little tight around the edges unless you happen to be built like Chris Froome. Thankfully, Rapha clearly decided silicone grippers were unnecessary, and this goes some way to allaying any discomfort from the skin-tight fit. However, there’s no doubt that this is a racer’s jersey at heart.

Rapha’s Pro Team Lightweight Aero uses a textured fabric on the arms to apparently smooth airflow

  • Specification

  • Price: £140
  • Sizes: XS-XXL
  • Size tested: M
  • Colours: Chartreuse; black
  • Website: Rapha

That’s also borne out of the cut of the jersey, which is clearly designed for a racy position on the bike. I ride in a position approaching ‘racy’, which ensures that while riding the jersey is comfortable, with the short front and elongated back fitting flushly against the body without bunching. The rear hem does receive a flat silicone strip to help it sit in place, although I still found it rode up my back a little.

I normally sit between a medium and large size jersey and can get away with either, but in this instance the aero cut of our medium sample means it’s closer than we’ve come to expect from Rapha.

Nevertheless, there’s enough elasticity in the body to ensure it’s comfortable across the chest. However, the nature of the cut brings the collar slightly lower down than we usually see on jerseys, so I preferred to ride with the zip slightly undone. For the record, that’s what I generally prefer, to ensure maximum freedom of movement. Otherwise, the YKK zip in this jersey is easy to manipulate on the move.

Overall quality is undoubted, despite the slightly delicate feel of the garment. Seams are strong (and flat for added comfort) and able to withstand the skin-tight fit, while the fabrics are resilient to nicks and fraying. All the hems sit flat against the skin, which helps maintain an aerodynamically neat look.

It’s also fairly practical too, given that Rapha has gone to the trouble of adding three sizeable pockets on the rear, along with a zipped pocket. Rapha says they’ve been gusseted to maximise space while providing minimal disturbance to airflow over the back. What’s for sure is that the entry points are elasticated to minimise any openings, yet they’re fairly easy to reach too. The pockets will easily accommodate a wind jacket and enough food for a decent-length ride.

Rapha Pro Team Lightweight Aero Jersey (Pic: George Scott/Factory Media)
Rapha Aero jersey (Pic: George Scott/Factory Media)
Rapha Aero jersey (Pic: George Scott/Factory Media)

As ever with Rapha’s garments, cost is high (£140, since you ask), although equally it’s in some way justified by the overall quality of the garment if what you’re after is something that’s been developed for fast riding.

Conclusion

Rapha’s Pro Team Aero is an excellent jersey, fit for purpose in races, fast sportives and even time trials if a TT skinsuit is a step too far for you. While we can’t determine just how aero it is, the close cut ensures the jersey sits crinkle-free and it’s very well made to boot. Thumbs up.

Pros

  • Very light
  • Well vented and breathable
  • Close aero fit

Cons

  • Expensive
  • Fit comes up slightly smaller (or more aero) than normal
Rapha Pro Team Lightweight Aero Jersey (Pic: George Scott/Factory Media)
Rapha Pro Team Lightweight Aero Jersey (Pic: George Scott/Factory Media)
Rapha Pro Team Lightweight Aero Jersey (Pic: George Scott/Factory Media)
Rapha Pro Team Lightweight Aero Jersey (Pic: George Scott/Factory Media)

