Rapha Pro Team Aero jersey - review - Road Cycling UK

With the Pro Team garments in Rapha’s range hitting just about every need for the racing cyclist, it’s hardly surprising that an aero jersey exists. This iteration of the Pro Team Aero jersey has received an update, including a new fabric on the arm and claims of increased comfort as a result.

It’s the area that, from the outside at least, sets the jersey apart from others in the Pro Team stable thanks to the textured surface (think along the lines of Zipp’s Firecrest wheels). It’s a woven material that’s intended to be more supple than the previous generation, while remaining lightweight on the skin and, apparently, improving airflow.

What we can say is this: it is comfortable, if a little tight around the edges unless you happen to be built like Chris Froome. Thankfully, Rapha clearly decided silicone grippers were unnecessary, and this goes some way to allaying any discomfort from the skin-tight fit. However, there’s no doubt that this is a racer’s jersey at heart.