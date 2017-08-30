Rapha Pro Team Lightweight Wind Jacket - review - Road Cycling UK

Generally speaking, when the words ‘Rapha’, ‘Pro’ and ‘Team’ are put together, it’s usually a sign that what you’ve got in your hands is top quality, high-performance kit.

However, I’ve always struggled when it comes to packable garments because, by their very nature, they’re designed to be light and easily packable, and thus relatively delicate and susceptible to damage.

That concept isn’t synonymous with quality, and yet I have to admit it: Rapha has done a fantastic job with the Pro Team Lightweight Wind Jacket.

Seams are strong and flat-stitched, yet to hold and handle, the jacket is a super lightweight wind shell that packs down into a pocket with ease, even though to look at it gives the impression of a much heavier garment. Moreover, it performs like one too.