WorldTour Wrap: Chris Froome gets naked - Road Cycling UK

WorldTour Wrap: Chris Froome gets naked

Just when you thought we were in for a quiet week...

It was looking like being another quiet week in the WorldTour bubble this week, with no actual WorldTour races and only the team time trial at the World Championships yesterday for the teams to properly get their teeth into.

And then Chris Froome did something we really didn’t expect…

Chris Froome got naked

Obviously, you’ve already seen The Photo. We’re not here to tell you what The Photo is of, or how you should feel about The Photo.

A lot of people had ‘reactions’ to The Photo. Michelle Froome, Chris’ wife, said some things on Twitter. Some other people said some other things. It was a whole thing.

We’re not going to get bogged down in that though, we’re here to discuss the truly important observations that popped into our heads on seeing That Chris Froome Photo…

Damn, that is one ugly-ass paintjob on Sir Chris’ Pinarello…
Yes, we get it, the winner of La Vuelta gets a red jersey. Spain’s flag is red and yellow. But really, isn’t that paint design just a little bit on-the-nose?

Why does Lord Chris have the eye of Sauron on his right flank?
Finally, irrefutable evidence that Froome used magic to complete his quest for the Tour-Vuelta double.

Viscount Chris, First Earl of Brailsford better hope nobody is coming the other way…
Or they are gonna get a real eyeful of ‘mini Froomey’. Or ‘not-so-mini Froomey’ if Luke Rowe is to be believed…

Supreme Emperor Chris’ feet must be absolutely caning.
We cannot begin to imagine how uncomfortable riding barefoot on a set of clipless pedals is. At least when the Cipollini marketing team force Mario to do a naked photo shoot they let the poor bugger wear shoes.

Kicking off the Sunweb World Championships

Team Sunweb are greedy blighters. There, I said it. Yesterday at the World Championships they won not only the women’s TTT, but also the men’s – hoovering up two gold medals in the process and capping what has been a spectacular year for the squad.

The Dutch squads already have a Grand Tour general classification, a women’s Tour of Flanders triumph, plus the green and a spotted jerseys at the Tour de France.

Team Sunweb selfishly storm to team time trial success… (Pic: Cor Vos/Team Sunweb)

Michael Matthews even went so far as to say that Sunweb would be looking to make it a triple, with Tom Dumoulin in flying form for Wednesday’s individual time trial, while Ellen van Dijk could even make it a quadruple by winning the women’s event.

Not many teams run both a men’s and women’s squad, but the way Sunweb are going about things this season, we wouldn’t be surprised if more of the WorldTour outfits start following suit. Indeed, Movistar has already announced the formation of a women’s team.

Just don’t expect to see Nairo Quintana pooping at the foot of the Stelvio next year.

…twice (Pic: Cor Vos/Team Sunweb)

Denmark, you so crazy…

With no WorldTour races going on, a few teams sent squads to the Tour of Denmark instead.

Some bizarre events hit the second-tier race, including the breakaway on stage one being led in the wrong direction by race organisers AND the breakaway on stage three being led in the wrong direction by race organisers. How’s that for bad luck?

Stage two was also cancelled under the UCI Extreme Weather protocol.

Oh, and remind us to scratch Denmark from our list of late-summer holiday destinations…

Topics:

WorldTour Wrap

