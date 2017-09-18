WorldTour Wrap: Chris Froome gets naked - Road Cycling UK

A lot of people had ‘reactions’ to The Photo. Michelle Froome, Chris’ wife, said some things on Twitter. Some other people said some other things. It was a whole thing.

We’re not going to get bogged down in that though, we’re here to discuss the truly important observations that popped into our heads on seeing That Chris Froome Photo…

Damn, that is one ugly-ass paintjob on Sir Chris’ Pinarello…

Yes, we get it, the winner of La Vuelta gets a red jersey. Spain’s flag is red and yellow. But really, isn’t that paint design just a little bit on-the-nose?

Why does Lord Chris have the eye of Sauron on his right flank?

Finally, irrefutable evidence that Froome used magic to complete his quest for the Tour-Vuelta double.

That schlong gonna get caught in the cassette be careful mate — Luke Rowe (@LukeRowe1990) September 16, 2017

Viscount Chris, First Earl of Brailsford better hope nobody is coming the other way…

Or they are gonna get a real eyeful of ‘mini Froomey’. Or ‘not-so-mini Froomey’ if Luke Rowe is to be believed…

Supreme Emperor Chris’ feet must be absolutely caning.

We cannot begin to imagine how uncomfortable riding barefoot on a set of clipless pedals is. At least when the Cipollini marketing team force Mario to do a naked photo shoot they let the poor bugger wear shoes.