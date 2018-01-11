Ventilation is also really impressive, as you might expect from something with an upper made almost entirely from mesh. You can really feel the air flowing over your feet while riding thanks to the ventilation on the toe box and across the sides of the shoes. This is fantastic for warmer rides, but I definitely needed to reach for the overshoes on cooler outings.

Closure comes via a single Boa dial and velcro strap at the front. You used to only find the Boa system on high-end shoes but its creeping down to the mid-range (see Shimano’s RC7 shoes as another example) and, as we’ve said plenty of times before, it’s an excellent solution. The Boa dial is micro-adjustable – you twist the dial away from you to tighten and towards you to loosen – and is easy to work with on the go. It tightens a wire which runs through two sets of loops and also hooks underneath a small hook on the tongue.

The shoes sit in the middle of Specialized’s new Torch range (Pic: George Scott/Factory Media)

The velcro strap across the toes offers a little additional security to the fit. However, when you close it so the top lines up with the bottom it creates a crease in the front of the material. It’s not too much of an issue and doesn’t impact fit, but it does look a little strange.

The carbon sole has a rating of 7.0 on Specialized’s own stiffness scale. A lot of brands have their own scale, making comparisons with rival shoes fairly pointless, but it does provide some context within the Specialized range, with the flagship S-Works 6 shoes having a rating of 13.0 and the Torch 3.0 shoes measuring 8.5. The Torch 2.0’s sole is certainly more than stiff enough for the vast majority of rides and I only noticed the tiniest bit of flex when really putting the power down. Power transfer is impressive while also retaining a decent amount of feedback through to the pedals, and for most sportive riders or amateur racers, the Torch 2.0 will do the trick.