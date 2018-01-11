Specialized revamped its line-up of mid-range footwear last year and the Torch 2.0 shoes sit slap bang in the middle of the range. They’re impressive, with a stiff carbon sole and extremely comfortable fit. Ventilation is excellent, too, though that means the shoes are best suited to milder conditions.
The new Torch family of road shoes includes three models, with the £150 Torch 2.0 sitting between the £80 1.0 and £200 3.0. With this version you get a single Boa dial closure system, carbon sole, and 100 per cent mesh and TPU upper. Upgrade to the 3.0 shoes and you get two Boa dials and a stiffer carbon sole, while the more affordable 1.0 shoes use three velcro straps and a nylon sole.
Reflecting their mid-range position in the Torch line-up, above the beginner-friendly 1.0s and below the racier 3.0s, the 2.0s are designed for riders wanting a balance of big-mile comfort and high-performance. In fact, the clue is in the first line of copy on Specialized’s website: “The Torch 2.0 Road shoes are all about comfort – well, comfort and performance that is.”
