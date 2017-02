British brand Ribble Cycles have thrown open the doors to their first ever flagshop showroom, which will be located in the Birmingham Mailbox shopping centre.

Following hot on the heels of their first pop-up showroom in Cardiff St David’s last year, the previously online-only brand’s new showroom will host the Ribble 2017 bike range.

The Lancashire-based brand have been busy this year, launching the brand new Ultimate SL road bike and reworking their hugely-popular R872 race bike.