Riders union threatens UCI with legal action over disc brakes - Road Cycling UK

The Professional Cyclists Association (CPA) have threatened the UCI with legal action if safety measures are not implemented during the ongoing disc brake trial in professional cycling.

In a letter to cycling’s governing body, the latest in the dispute between the two bodies regarding safety in the peloton, the CPA criticised the fact disc brakes were reintroduced to the peloton ‘before appropriate tests were conducted on the risks to which the riders are exposed in the event of accidental contact’.

The CPA have called for disc brake covers and rounded rotor edges, and claim the UCI bears ultimate responsibility for any injuries suffered while these measures aren’t implemented.