Tom Boonen hails 'best bike ever' - and it has disc brakes - Road Cycling UK

Disc brakes have endured a stop-start to life in the peloton but, with the UCI set to restart its disc brake trial in January, 2017 could finally see some pro cyclists make the switch.

And Tom Boonen could be among them after the four-time Paris-Roubaix winner hailed the Specialized Venge ViAS Disc ‘the best bike I ever had’.

Specialized unveiled the Venge ViAS Disc earlier this year as one of the first fully-fledged, disc-equipped aero road bikes. It’s lighter than the regular Venge ViAS, and Specialized say it’s just as aerodynamic.