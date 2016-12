Ultimate Étapes is a book that celebrates cycle sport’s greatest gift: the ability of the amateur to experience the same roads as the professional.

Peter Cossins has chosen 25 routes, or étapes, each from one of professional cycling’s sternest races, to create a ‘Tour d’Europe’.

Many are taken from the more recent editions of the three Grand Tours and so will be recognisable to recent converts to cycling, but Cossins has also sought inspiration from the past.