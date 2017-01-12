Five Canyon bikes available for less than £1,100 - Road Cycling UK

Canyon have long had a reputation for delivering value-for-money, whether at WorldTour level and the bikes ridden by the Katusha and Movistar teams, or at the other end of the spectrum and the German direct sales brand’s entry-level machines.

The 2017 Canyon range includes five bikes for less than £1,100, with each available in men’s and women’s specifications. Two of those machines are aimed at road riders and are based around Canyon’s aluminium Endurace AL frame as a result, while three are aimed at fitness cyclists, utilising the aluminium Roadlite AL frame specced with flat handlebars.

We’ve taken a look at each bike to see what you are getting for your money. Let’s dive in – or check them out for yourself on the Canyon’s website.

Canyon Endurace AL 6.0 – £999

Canyon’s Endurace platform is designed, as the name suggests, to offer a blend of endurance comfort and race performance. You’ll find both aluminium and carbon fibre frames in the range, though we’ll focus on the value-packed alloy frame here.