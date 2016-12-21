Video: Exposure Lights and the joy of night riding - Road Cycling UK

While we love the long, warm days of summer as much as anyone else, there’s a certain satisfaction in defying the seasons and heading out into the depths of winter on a night ride.

No, not the evening commute home from work, but a dedicated training ride out into the sticks, with only the hum of your tyres and the beam of light in front of you for company.

Even roads you’ve ridden hundreds of times take on a new lease of life when the sun drops beyond the horizon. Night riding is about exploration, heading into the unknown and, above all else, that thing we all crave – time in the saddle, which can otherwise be at a premium in winter.

Exposure, who make some of the best lights out there, have put together this edit which showcases the simple beauty of night riding.