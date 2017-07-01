Win Giant wheels every week of the Tour de France 2017 - Road Cycling UK

Win Giant wheels every week of the Tour de France 2017

Celebrate the Tour with your chance to win lightweight climbing wheels from Team Sunweb's sponsor

To celebrate the 2017 Tour de France, Giant – sponsor of Team Sunweb – are giving you the chance to win a wheel upgrade every week of this year’s race.

That means three chances to win yourself a set of Giant’s climbing wheels, with the SL 1, SLR 1 and SLR 0 wheelsets up for grabs through the Tour.

The SL 1s, which you can win in the first week and for which the winner will be announced on Friday July 7, are Giant’s lightweight alloy wheels. Tubeless and clincher compatible, they weigh in at 1,585g.

In week two, with the winner announced on Friday July 14, you can win Giant’s SLR 1 wheels – their UCI and ITU approved ultra-lightweight, full composite wheels which tip the scales at just 1,425g.

Finally, in week three – with the winner announced on Friday July 21 – Giant’s flagship SLR 0 wheels are the prize on offer. Keep your eyes peeled for the likes of Warren Barguil using them at the Tour as the race hits the final mountain stages.

The hoops are crafted from an ultra-lightweight full composite construction, and feature DT Swiss hub internals and aero spokes for a combined 1,335g.

Fancy winning yourself one of these superb upgrades? Just head to Giant’s website and put your name in the hat…

Tour de France 2017

