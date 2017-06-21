How can I adjust my cycling nutrition to help lose weight?

Given Mitchell’s day job involves analysing and adjusting pro cyclists’ on- and off-bike nutrition to meet their race weight goals, he’s well placed to advise you on good practice when it comes to losing weight, and it all starts with an honest assessment.

“You need to assess how much fat you can lose comfortably, ideally through body composition assessments and subsequent monitoring,” he says.

– Nutrition: what is carb loading? –

“I use tools like skinfold calipers to measure fat content in athletes for accuracy, but scales, while crude and imprecise, are useful in that they give you repeatability and a constant reference point.

“The data they log is likely to be consistent and in the ball park if you don’t have access to a full screening.”

Skinfold calipers are useful to measure fat but plain-old scales provide an easy and repeatable reference point (Pic: SWPix.com)

However, he repeats his warning on the limiting benefits of trying to shave weight if you’re already lean. “An athletic body fat percentage is around 10 per cent and below. If you have anything above this, fat loss could be beneficial. Below this, and you’re going to have diminishing returns on your effort,” he reiterates.

The key for all cyclists, Mitchell says, is to fuel around work and recovery, ensuring your diet is nutritionally sound in general, but fuelling specifically around what you are doing on the bike. That means focusing your carbohydrate intake on when you’re training at a high intensity, and ensuring a healthy intake of ‘good fats’ to stave off hunger, according to Mitchell.

“We used to be fat-phobic, but the goal [when trying to lost weight] is bringing the overall energy count down [not just fat],” he explains.

“This means periodising carb intake around your training following the ‘the more intensity, the more you use, therefore the more you need’ rule, while encouraging healthy fat intake from sources like avocados and eggs.

“Most people think they should only have carbs and protein but find themselves hungry all the time. However if you use pistachio nuts, for example, this will give 160 calories, 6g protein, good fats, antioxidants, and help to control your appetite so you’re not snacking at other times.”

How can I structure my rides to help me lose weight?

It’s also worth considering the type of training that you do, and Mitchell points out that it’s easy to get training intensity wrong.

“A fundamental mistake that a lot of people make is they do their easy rides too hard and hard rides too easy, so that they’re engaging the wrong energy sources,” he says. “Going out for a ride and trying to get your body to engage fat metabolism is the idea when focusing on weight loss, so you could simply have an omelette or yoghurt for breakfast, which are both high in protein and healthy fats, then start eating after 90 minutes when your stored glycogen levels are depleted.

“You can also set your training up into training blocks,” Mitchell adds. “Consider a two or three day training block. For the first two days you ride at a higher intensity, so that on the third day your stored glycogen levels are more depleted, and can do the lower intensity fat-metabolising ride. Weekends are well set up for this, in that you could do a high-intensity chaingang on the Saturday, then a steadier, longer metabolic club ride on the Sunday.”