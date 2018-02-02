How to set realistic training goals... and stick to them - Road Cycling UK

Creating realistic goals

Assuming you are finding it difficult to stick to your training plan or goal, or have given up entirely already because it’s proven unrealistic, Rowe explains starting small might be a good way to gain momentum.

“If you simply aim to be better than you have been previously, then that may be a good starting point,” he says.

“Then, consider how important the achievement of your ultimate goal is, because if you are not super-motivated, there is little value in setting what we call a ‘stretch’ goal.

“If you know, right now, your motivation is not very high, then pick something that will be less demanding to achieve so it’s aligned with your level of commitment.”

A realistic goal balance achievability with your likely motivation to get to the end point (Pic: dhb)

At the same time Laverack says you should have a good grasp of what it’s taken before to achieve your goals, and you can take inspiration from that.

“Creating a realistic goal can be simple: take a look at what you have accomplished in your sporting life so far,” he says, “did you accomplish anything that surprised you or friends or family?

“If you did, ask yourself what you did to achieve it? If it’s a sportive or a time trial time you are aiming for, calculate the amount of improvement you will need to make to achieve said time. If the figure that bounces back seems within reach, then this can be a new realistic goal.”