Alex Peters leaves Team Sky due to 'personal issues' - Road Cycling UK

Racing

Alex Peters leaves Team Sky due to ‘personal issues’

Young British rider to rejoin SEG Racing Academy, but insists he is taking 'step back to move forward'

Young British rider Alex Peters will not race for Team Sky in 2017, opting instead to return to Dutch UCI Continental team SEG Racing as a result of ‘personal issues’.

Peters, 22, joined Team Sky as a stagiaire before signing as a neo-pro last season, where he made his UCI WorldTour debut at the Tour de Romandie and finished sixth at the Japan Cup.

However, after consulation with team bosses, Peters – who started his career with Madison-Genesis – will return to the Netherlands, insisting he is taking a step back in order to move forward in future.

Young British rider Alex Peters has left Team Sky, citing personal issues (pic – Sirotti)

“I’ve had a tough time recently and struggled with some personal issues that have made it difficult for me to give the team, and my cycling career, my full commitment,” he said, in a statement published on Team Sky’s Facebook page.

“Having spoken to the team and those around me, we’ve agreed together that I will return to the SEG Racing Academy.

“I do feel like I will be making a step back to make strides forward. I’ve learned an enormous amount and I’m keen to succeed as a cyclist over the long term at the top level. I’m looking forward to continuing my development.”

Peters will be one of three Brits at SEG Racing in 2017, with former British Cycling Academy rider Gabriel Cullaigh and Steve Williams – both of whom are Dave Rayner Fund-backed riders – also set to ride for the Dutch team.

Peters made his WorldTour debut at the Tour de Romandie, but will now rejoin UCI Continental team SEG Racing (pic – Sirotti)

Peters’ move means there will now be 17 British riders on the UCI WorldTour, ahead of the season starting at the Tour Down Under on January 17, with a further three Irish riders.

