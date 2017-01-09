Alex Peters leaves Team Sky due to 'personal issues' - Road Cycling UK

Young British rider Alex Peters will not race for Team Sky in 2017, opting instead to return to Dutch UCI Continental team SEG Racing as a result of ‘personal issues’.

Peters, 22, joined Team Sky as a stagiaire before signing as a neo-pro last season, where he made his UCI WorldTour debut at the Tour de Romandie and finished sixth at the Japan Cup.

However, after consulation with team bosses, Peters – who started his career with Madison-Genesis – will return to the Netherlands, insisting he is taking a step back in order to move forward in future.