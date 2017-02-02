Dubai Tour 2017: crosswinds and chaos as John Degenkolb wins stage three - Road Cycling UK

The other Manxman on show in Dubai, Mark Christian (Aqua Blue Sport) booked himself some more TV time in the day’s break, where he was joined by British time trial champion Alex Dowsett (Movistar).

Loic Vliegen (BMC Racing) and Luka Pibernik (Bahrain-Merida) also went clear, and the break’s advantage grew to more than five minutes at its peak.

But little could have prepared the riders for what was to come, after the relative calm of stage two was replaced by a brutal test of their ability in the crosswinds.

#DubaiTour ???? Here’s a taste of the strong winds that have caused the echelons. pic.twitter.com/TOtTqv5ppB — BMC Racing Team (@BMCProTeam) February 2, 2017

Sand and debris was strewn across the road, while Marcel Kittel suffered a cut above his eye after being elbowed in the face by Astana’s Andriy Grivko – who has been kicked out of the race – as a frenetic pace was set and echelons formed.

With the racing hard, there was little time for a trip to the medic’s car, not least because Kittel had to chase back on to a group containing Cavendish – who, as ever, appeared at home in the crosswinds.