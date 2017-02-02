Dubai Tour 2017: crosswinds and chaos as John Degenkolb wins stage three - Road Cycling UK

John Degenkolb (Trek-Segafredo) won stage three of the Dubai Tour, after a day beset by crosswinds and a sandstorm.
While race leader Marcel Kittel (QuickStep Floors) and Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) ran out of legs for the final sprint, after a day which had seen echelons form as sand was blown across the desert roads, Degenkolb proved his penchant for the difficult days.
The German’s first victory for his new team means he trails Kittel by ten seconds overall, with the stage at Hatta Dam – which he won in 2015 – next on the agenda, and ten bonus seconds up for grabs.
