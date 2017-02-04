Dimension Data take positives as more mechanical misfortune costs Mark Cavendish at Dubai Tour - Road Cycling UK

Dimension Data take positives as more mechanical misfortune costs Mark Cavendish at Dubai Tour

Marcel Kittel wins final stage to wrap up overall victory; three Brits in overall top ten

Mark Cavendish’s Dimension Data team were determined to take positives from the Dubai Tour, after more mechanical misfortune beset the Manx sprinter on the final stage.

Marcel Kittel claimed his third victory of the race to wrap up his second consecutive overall win, but Cavendish was left to rue what might have been after a rear mech failure curtailed his final sprint.

The Manxman had been well placed to claim victory, but was forced to settle for fourth – his second near-miss of the week after a puncture cost him on stage one.

Marcel Kittel won stage five of the 2017 Dubai Tour after Mark Cavendish, right, suffered a mechanical in the sprint (pic – Ansa/RCS Sport)

And Cavendish’s directeur sportif, former Madison-Genesis supremo Roger Hammond, insisted there were positives to take from the race.

“The guys were really motivated and were trying to finish the race off in style,” he said. “I think you could see from the pictures they really took the race on and did exactly what we asked them to do.

“A slight issue on the finishing straight for Mark meant we didn’t get the victory we deserved for this week.

“So it’s been a bit of a frustrating week [but] the guys showed they’ve got really good form and they’re fighting well.

“Just a little bad luck here and there prevented us from getting that victory. So we look forward to the next races knowing that we are in a good place.”

Kittel’s supreme form, and three stage wins, ensures the German will head to the Abu Dhabi Tour – his and Cavendish’s first WorldTour engagement of the season – full of confidence, however.

He outsprinted Team Sky’s Elia Viviani and Astana neo-pro Riccardo Minali to win on the pan-flat Dubai City circuit with bonus seconds giving him an 18-second overall winning margin over Dylan Groenewegen.

“The best sprinters in the world were here and it wasn’t easy to come out on top, but the team was incredible and very strong, and this only gives us more confidence for the following races,” Kittel said post-race.

“We were the dominant team here and I am happy to get this blue jersey.”

Kittel’s three stage wins helped him claim overall victory for the second consecutive year (pic – Ansa/RCS Sport)

Cavendish was one of three Brits to finish in the top ten overall, with ONE Pro Cycling’s Tom Stewart leading the way in sixth place, after latching onto Kittel’s wheel in the final straight and holding on to finish the right side of a split that formed further back.

With ONE Pro Cycling having dropped back down to UCI Continental level this season, the Dubai Tour is likely to be their highest-profile international engagement of the season.

Movistar’s Alex Dowsett was the other Brit in the top ten, finishing the wrong side of the first split to form in the messy sprint but holding on for tenth overall.

Dubai Tour 2017: stage five – result

1) Marcel Kittel (GER) – QuickStep Floors – 2.34.12hrs
2) Elia Viviani (ITA) – Team Sky – ST
3) Riccardo Minali (ITA) – Astana
4) Mark Cavendish (GBR) – Dimension Data
5) John Degenkolb (GER) – Trek-Segafredo
6) Sacha Modolo (ITA) – UAE Abu Dhabi
7) Jempy Drucker (LUX) – BMC Racing
8) Paolo Simon (ITA) – Bardiani-CSF
9) Sonny Colbrelli (ITA) – Bahrain-Merdia
10) Dylan Groenewegen (NED) – LottoNL-Jumbo

General classification

1) Marcel Kittel (GER) – QuickStep Floors – 15.08.56hrs
2) Dylan Groenewegen (NED) – LottoNL-Jumbo +18”
3) John Degenkolb (GER) – Trek-Segafredo +20”
4) Jempy Drucker (LUX) – BMC Racing +24”
5) Elia Viviani (ITA) – Team Sky – ST
6) Tom Stewart (GBR) – ONE Pro Cycling
7) Riccardo Minali (ITA) – Astana +26”
8) Mark Cavendish (GBR) – Dimension Data – ST
9) Reinardt Janse van Rensburg (RSA) – Dimension Data +27”
10) Alex Dowsett (GBR) – Movistar – ST

