Dimension Data take positives as more mechanical misfortune costs Mark Cavendish at Dubai Tour - Road Cycling UK

Mark Cavendish’s Dimension Data team were determined to take positives from the Dubai Tour, after more mechanical misfortune beset the Manx sprinter on the final stage.

Marcel Kittel claimed his third victory of the race to wrap up his second consecutive overall win, but Cavendish was left to rue what might have been after a rear mech failure curtailed his final sprint.

The Manxman had been well placed to claim victory, but was forced to settle for fourth – his second near-miss of the week after a puncture cost him on stage one.