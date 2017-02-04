Dimension Data take positives as more mechanical misfortune costs Mark Cavendish at Dubai Tour - Road Cycling UK

Cavendish was one of three Brits to finish in the top ten overall, with ONE Pro Cycling’s Tom Stewart leading the way in sixth place, after latching onto Kittel’s wheel in the final straight and holding on to finish the right side of a split that formed further back.
With ONE Pro Cycling having dropped back down to UCI Continental level this season, the Dubai Tour is likely to be their highest-profile international engagement of the season.
Movistar’s Alex Dowsett was the other Brit in the top ten, finishing the wrong side of the first split to form in the messy sprint but holding on for tenth overall.
Dubai Tour 2017: stage five – result
1) Marcel Kittel (GER) – QuickStep Floors – 2.34.12hrs
2) Elia Viviani (ITA) – Team Sky – ST
3) Riccardo Minali (ITA) – Astana
4) Mark Cavendish (GBR) – Dimension Data
5) John Degenkolb (GER) – Trek-Segafredo
6) Sacha Modolo (ITA) – UAE Abu Dhabi
7) Jempy Drucker (LUX) – BMC Racing
8) Paolo Simon (ITA) – Bardiani-CSF
9) Sonny Colbrelli (ITA) – Bahrain-Merdia
10) Dylan Groenewegen (NED) – LottoNL-Jumbo
General classification
1) Marcel Kittel (GER) – QuickStep Floors – 15.08.56hrs
2) Dylan Groenewegen (NED) – LottoNL-Jumbo +18”
3) John Degenkolb (GER) – Trek-Segafredo +20”
4) Jempy Drucker (LUX) – BMC Racing +24”
5) Elia Viviani (ITA) – Team Sky – ST
6) Tom Stewart (GBR) – ONE Pro Cycling
7) Riccardo Minali (ITA) – Astana +26”
8) Mark Cavendish (GBR) – Dimension Data – ST
9) Reinardt Janse van Rensburg (RSA) – Dimension Data +27”
10) Alex Dowsett (GBR) – Movistar – ST
