If he dies, he dies: Marcel Kittel sees funny side after Dubai Tour spat but calls for long Andrei Grivko ban - Road Cycling UK

Marcel Kittel has called for Andrei Grivko to face a long ban from cycling after the Ukrainian hit the race leader during stage three of the Dubai Tour.

Kittel was jostling for position as crosswinds and a desert sandstorm wreaked havoc on the peloton and echelons began to form, when the Astana rider hit him in the face.

The German suffered a cut just above the eye, where his sunglasses had broken, and was later seen in heated discussions with the race commissaire.