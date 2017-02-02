If he dies, he dies: Marcel Kittel sees funny side after Dubai Tour spat but calls for long Andrei Grivko ban - Road Cycling UK

Marcel Kittel has called for Andrei Grivko to face a long ban from cycling after the Ukrainian hit the race leader during stage three of the Dubai Tour.
Kittel was jostling for position as crosswinds and a desert sandstorm wreaked havoc on the peloton and echelons began to form, when the Astana rider hit him in the face.
The German suffered a cut just above the eye, where his sunglasses had broken, and was later seen in heated discussions with the race commissaire.
I won’t accept an apology for this. That has nothing to do with cycling. What Grivko did is a shame for our beautiful sport. pic.twitter.com/vvMN5LzQN0
— Marcel Kittel (@marcelkittel) February 2, 2017
