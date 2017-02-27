Five things we learned from the start of the Spring Classics - Road Cycling UK

While Storm Doris may have led us to think otherwise, with the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne taking place over the weekend, spring has sprung.

The traditional curtain-raiser to the Spring Classics delivered its usual dose of enthralling action, leaving plenty to be excited about for the cobbled Classics to come.

Greg van Avermaet won the former, the Olympic champion beating world champion Peter Sagan to successfully defend the title he won last year.

Peter Sagan and Greg van Avermaet were in winning form at the start of the Spring Classics (pic: Sirotti)

But the man in the rainbow jersey fought back the following day to win at Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne and seal his first win of the season.

So what have we learned from our first taste of the cobble-busting action this weekend?