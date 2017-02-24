Six things we want to see at the 2017 Spring Classics - Road Cycling UK

The Spring Classics officially kick off this weekend, with the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad – now a UCI WorldTour event – and Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne allowing us to check out the early-season form of the cobble-munching protagonists.

Ian Stannard, a two-time Omloop winner, and Luke Rowe will represent British interests with Team Sky, while there are a number of exciting stories to be played out on the cobbles of Belgium and Northern France this spring.

Greg van Avermaet won last year’s Omloop Het Nieuwsblad to kick off the Spring Classics (pic – Sirotti)

Tom Boonen’s final hurrah, world champion Peter Sagan and Olympic champion Greg van Avermaet going wheel-to-wheel, and rising stars like 22-year-old Tiejs Benoot looking to make their mark on the big stage.

And that’s before we even get on to Milan-San Remo or the Ardennes Classics – with Philippe Gilbert now racing for QuickStep Floors.

There is loads to look forward to, so we’ve picked out six things we really want to see happening this spring.