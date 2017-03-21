Dwars door Vlaanderen 2017: TV schedule - Road Cycling UK

Share

Racing

Dwars door Vlaanderen 2017: TV schedule

Attention turns back to the cobbles as the Tour of Flanders draws nearer

Attention turns to the cobbled Classics of Belgium this week, with Dwars Door Vlaanderen – newly promoted to the UCI WorldTour this year – next on the agenda for the one-day specialists.

Taking place on Wednesday (March 22), the race serves as the latest form-finder and appertif for the Tour of Flanders, which itself takes place on Sunday April 2.

The Taaienberg, Oude Kwaremont and Paterberg all feature at Dwars door Vlaanderen (pic: Sirotti)

Climbs to be tackled include the Taaienberg, Oude Kwaremont and the Paterberg, with more bone-jarring cobbles to negotiate at Haaghoek, among others.

– Cobbled Classics: six riders to watch this week – 

And if you want to tune-in to watch the pro peloton tackling the Hellingen, or fancy catching up after work, Eurosport is the place to go.

Check out the full TV schedule below.

Dwars Door Vlaanderen 2017: TV schedule

Wednesday March 22
LIVE: British Eurosport 2 – 1.30pm
Highlights: British Eurosport 2 – 6pm; British Eurosport – 9.30pm

Thursday March 23
Highlights: British Eurosport – 7.30am, 1pm

Share

Topics:

Dwars door Vlaanderen 2017 Spring Classics 2017

Related Articles

Racing

Cobbled Classics: six riders to watch this week

Dwars door Vlaanderen, E3 Harelbeke and Gent-Wevelgem take the pro peloton to the Flandrian cobbles

Cobbled Classics: six riders to watch this week
Racing

Gent-Wevelgem 2017: TV schedule

World champion Peter Sagan looks to repeat 2016 triumph

Gent-Wevelgem 2017: TV schedule
Reports

Team Sky's Michal Kwiatkowski outsprints Peter Sagan to win Milan-San Remo 2017

World champion pipped to the line after race-winning Poggio attack

Team Sky's Michal Kwiatkowski outsprints Peter Sagan to win Milan-San Remo 2017
Racing

Interview: Milan-San Remo debutant Scott Thwaites out to prove his worth at the Classics

England's Commonwealth Games bronze medallist makes his Milan-San Remo debut on Saturday

Interview: Milan-San Remo debutant Scott Thwaites out to prove his worth at the Classics
Racing

Former Team Sky rider Josh Edmondson admits no-needle rule violation

Leeds rider confesses to injecting himself with legal vitamins but Team Sky deny cover-up

Former Team Sky rider Josh Edmondson admits no-needle rule violation
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production