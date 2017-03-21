Dwars door Vlaanderen 2017: TV schedule - Road Cycling UK

Attention turns to the cobbled Classics of Belgium this week, with Dwars Door Vlaanderen – newly promoted to the UCI WorldTour this year – next on the agenda for the one-day specialists.
Taking place on Wednesday (March 22), the race serves as the latest form-finder and appertif for the Tour of Flanders, which itself takes place on Sunday April 2.
Climbs to be tackled include the Taaienberg, Oude Kwaremont and the Paterberg, with more bone-jarring cobbles to negotiate at Haaghoek, among others.
And if you want to tune-in to watch the pro peloton tackling the Hellingen, or fancy catching up after work, Eurosport is the place to go.
Check out the full TV schedule below.
