Dwars door Vlaanderen 2017: TV schedule - Road Cycling UK

Attention turns to the cobbled Classics of Belgium this week, with Dwars Door Vlaanderen – newly promoted to the UCI WorldTour this year – next on the agenda for the one-day specialists.

Taking place on Wednesday (March 22), the race serves as the latest form-finder and appertif for the Tour of Flanders, which itself takes place on Sunday April 2.

The Taaienberg, Oude Kwaremont and Paterberg all feature at Dwars door Vlaanderen (pic: Sirotti)

Climbs to be tackled include the Taaienberg, Oude Kwaremont and the Paterberg, with more bone-jarring cobbles to negotiate at Haaghoek, among others.

And if you want to tune-in to watch the pro peloton tackling the Hellingen, or fancy catching up after work, Eurosport is the place to go.

Check out the full TV schedule below.