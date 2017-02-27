Luke Rowe encouraged by start to Classics campaign - Road Cycling UK

Team Sky’s Luke Rowe finished the opening weekend of the Spring Classics with his first Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne podium to put him in confident mood ahead of this season’s campaign.

The Welshman finished sixth at the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, as Greg van Avermaet (BMC Racing) beat world champion Peter Sagan (Bora-hansgrohe) for the second consecutive year.

Rowe was again in the thick of it at Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne, this time holding on for third place as Sagan bagged his first victory of the season ahead of Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo).

And while a Classics victory remains the ultimate goal, for both Rowe and Team Sky, the 26-year-old took confidence from his results over the weekend.