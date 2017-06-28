Andre Cardoso tests positive for EPO; misses Tour de France - Road Cycling UK

Andre Cardoso (Trek-Segafredo) will miss the Tour de France after testing positive for EPO in an out-of-competition doping test.

The Portuguese rider, a top-20 finisher at both the Giro d’Italia and Vuelta a Espana, was due to ride his first ever Tour de France as part of a strong back-up unit for Alberto Contador.

But Cardoso failed the doping test on June 18, just a week after finishing 19th at the Criterium du Dauphine, and the 32-year-old has now been provisionally suspended by the UCI.

In a short statement, cycling’s governing body wrote: “The UCI announces that Portuguese rider André Cardoso was notified of an Adverse Analytical Finding (AAF) of Erythropoietin in a sample collected in the scope of an out-of-competition control on 18 June 2017.

“The control was planned and carried out by the Cycling Anti-Doping Foundation (CADF), the independent body mandated by the UCI, in charge of defining and implementing the anti-doping strategy in cycling.