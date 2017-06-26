Ben Swift to hunt Tour de France 2017 stage wins with UAE Team Emirates - Road Cycling UK

Ben Swift will ride at the Tour de France for the first time since 2011 after being selected as part of UAE Team Emirates’ nine-man line-up for the race, which starts in Dusseldorf on Saturday (July 1).

The 2017 Tour de France will represent Swift’s first Grand Tour since he was the only Brit selected for the Giro d’Italia in 2014, and will be just his second participation at the Tour.

And the 29-year-old former Team Sky man will be targeting stage wins, benefiting from the freedom his move to UAE Team Emirates has granted him.

Ben Swift will ride for the Tour de France for the first time since 2011 (pic: Sirotti)

“This year at the Tour de France, I’ll live a new experience, because I’ll have the freedom of taking my opportunities,” he said.

“In the past, I worked for the team, now I’m happy that the team entrusted me in trying to be as competitive as possible in the stages that suit me most.”