Chris Froome all-but-seals Tour de France 2017 victory with third place in final time trial - Road Cycling UK

Chris Froome (Team Sky) will win the 2017 Tour de France, barring disaster on the Champs-Elysees, after storming to third place in the stage 20 time trial in Marseille.

Needing to defend a 23-second lead from Romain Bardet (Ag2r-La Mondiale) in the 22.5km test Froome did far more than that, nearly catching the Frenchman on the final run-in to the Orange Velodrome in Marseille.

Maciej Bodnar (Bora-hansgrohe) claimed stage victory in 28.15, one second quicker than Polish time trial champion Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) and six faster than Froome.

But Froome’s efforts were enough to all-but-seal a fourth Tour de France win in five years, with Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale-Drapac) now second overall at 54 seconds.

Bardet, meanwhile, nearly lost his podium place entirely – finishing the stage just one second ahead of Mikel Landa (Team Sky) overall.

There will be two Brits on the final podium in Paris, meanwhile, with Simon Yates (Orica-Scott) finishing in the same time as Louis Meintjes (UAE Team Emirates) to all-but-seal the white jersey.