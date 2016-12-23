British Cycling appoint sailing supremo Stephen Park as performance director - Road Cycling UK

British Cycling have appointed Stephen Park, the man behind the recent Olympic and Paralympic success of Britain’s sailors, as the new Great Britain Cycling Team performance director.

Park, 48, who was awarded the OBE in 2010, becomes the team’s first performance director since Sir Dave Brailsford left the role in 2014 to concentrate on his Team Sky commitments.

During his time as the Royal Yachting Association’s Olympic manager, Park guided the British Sailing Team to 23 Olympic and Paralympic medals – including, like British Cycling, topping their sport’s medal table at Rio 2016.