British Cycling appoint sailing supremo Stephen Park as performance director - Road Cycling UK

Share

Racing

British Cycling appoint sailing supremo Stephen Park as performance director

Former RYA Olympic coach to lead team towards Tokyo 2020

British Cycling have appointed Stephen Park, the man behind the recent Olympic and Paralympic success of Britain’s sailors, as the new Great Britain Cycling Team performance director.

Park, 48, who was awarded the OBE in 2010, becomes the team’s first performance director since Sir Dave Brailsford left the role in 2014 to concentrate on his Team Sky commitments.

Stephen Park has been appointed British Cycling performance director

During his time as the Royal Yachting Association’s Olympic manager, Park guided the British Sailing Team to 23 Olympic and Paralympic medals – including, like British Cycling, topping their sport’s medal table at Rio 2016.

And Park is confident he can transfer the skills he picked up leading the sailors ahead of taking on the new role in spring 2017.

“I feel privileged and excited to be given this opportunity, and look forward to building on the high-performance culture at British Cycling,” he said.

“My role will be to lead the team, support the coaches and the wider staff to continue delivering successful programmes which enable the athletes to fulfil their tremendous potential.

“My time with the RYA has been hugely rewarding, and Olympic Sailing has evolved enormously during my 15 years as Olympic team manager, requiring an inquisitive and innovative approach to stay ahead of the competition.

“Clearly cycling poses very different challenges to sailing, but it’s a sport I am very passionate about from a personal perspective.

“I’m looking forward to meeting its challenges head on and working intensively with a highly motivated and experienced group of athletes, coaches and support staff.”

British Cycling hope to top the medal tables at Tokyo 2020 (pic: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

British Cycling president Bob Howden believes Park will now play an integral role in fulfilling their ambition to top the Olympic and Paralympic medal tables at Tokyo 2020.

“We are delighted to welcome Stephen to British Cycling,” he said. “The performance director role is integral to our ambitions looking ahead to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games and beyond.

“Following our tremendous success at Rio, we are now at the start of another four-year cycle; one which brings great challenges but also great opportunities to build on success.

“We are confident that, in Stephen, we have the right person in the role to guide us through this cycle and fulfil our ambition to finish top of both medal tables and remain the number one cycling nation in the world.”

Share

Related Articles

Racing

End-of-year review: 16 GIFs that sum up the 2016 cycling season

An animated year in cycling

End-of-year review: 16 GIFs that sum up the 2016 cycling season
Racing

Interview: Jon Dibben on swapping Manchester for the blue Sky ahead

World points race champion wants to 'learn from the best' after Team Sky switch

Interview: Jon Dibben on swapping Manchester for the blue Sky ahead
Racing

Sir Dave Brailsford reveals contents of 'mystery medical package' delivered to Team Sky in 2011

Brailsford reiterates faith in the system and insists Sky did not abuse TUEs

Sir Dave Brailsford reveals 'myster medical package' delivered to Team Sky at 2011 Criterium du Dauphine contained fluimucil
Racing

QuickStep Floors reveal new blue and white kit

JLT-Condor also unveil new jerseys, marking a departure from "Men in Black" look

QuickStep Floors reveal new blue and white kit
Racing

Will the 2017 Tour de Yorkshire be the toughest yet?

Climbs, cobbles and wide-open moorland on 2017 route, with exciting sting in the tail

Tour de Yorkshire route announced: will the 2017 race be the toughest yet?
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production