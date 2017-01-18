Tour Down Under 2017: Richie Porte blasts to stage two win and into race lead - Road Cycling UK

Richie Porte (BMC Racing) took a big step towards winning a first Tour Down Under title after riding away from the bunch on the uphill finish at Paracombe to win stage two and claim the race lead.

The 31-year-old Australian, the pre-race favourite, pulled clear of his rivals on the climb to beat Gorka Izaguirre (Movistar) and Johan Esteban Chaves (Orica-Scott) by 16 seconds.

With bonus seconds also thrown into the equation, Porte is now 20 seconds clear of Izaguirre overall but refused to be drawn into claiming the race is his, with only one other summit finish – Willunga Hill, where Porte has won for the last three years – to come.